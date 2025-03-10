Valencia Coach Hails Super Eagles’ Sadiq Umar After Win Over Valladolid

Valencia coach Carlos Corberan has commended Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar for his impressive performance that helped secure a 2-1 victory over Valladolid on Saturday.

In a critical match for Los Ches at the Mestalla, Sadiq Umar stepped up remarkably in the absence of their usual striker, Hugo Duro.

After Diego Lopez opened the scoring for Valencia in the 7th minute, Juanmi Latasa equalized for Valladolid just before halftime. However, Sadiq showcased his talents by restoring Valencia’s lead with a stunning goal 13 minutes into the second half, sealing the win for his team.

This victory propels Valencia to 16th place in La Liga with 27 points from 27 games, placing them just one point above the relegation zone.

Following the match, Coach Corberan expressed his appreciation for Sadiq’s contributions and highlighted the striker’s strong mentality. “I have three excellent forwards, and Sadiq is proving himself. While Hugo has shown his quality, he’s unavailable right now, and the same goes for Rafa Mir. I have complete confidence in all three forwards.”

The coach noted, “Sadiq exemplifies the spirit of the game. It had its challenges, but he maintained his faith and demonstrated resilience, contributing to the team’s overall objective.”

Sadiq’s thrilling form may create an interesting dilemma for Corberan once Duro returns to full fitness, as he makes a compelling case for a starting position.

Since joining Valencia on loan from Real Sociedad in January, Sadiq has made a notable impact. With four goals in his last four La Liga matches, he is also positioning himself strongly for selection in Nigeria’s final 23-man roster for the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and La Ligawe later this month.