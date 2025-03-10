Uncertainty Surrounds Meeting As Cold War Persists Between Fubara, Rivers Lawmakers

There is growing uncertainty over the planned meeting between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of the House of Assembly led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule.

Although the meeting was scheduled for today at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the lawmakers had yet to confirm their attendance as of last night.

This marks the governor’s first official outreach to the lawmakers since the Supreme Court ruled on the state’s financial allocations and recognized Amaewhule as Speaker.

In an invitation dated March 7, signed by the Secretary to the Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, Fubara scheduled the meeting for 10 a.m., addressing Amaewhule as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

For nearly two years, Fubara and the 27 lawmakers have not met, as the governor previously recognized a four-member House of Assembly led by Victor Oko-Jumbo. The governor had earlier ordered the demolition of the House of Assembly complex and called for the seats of the 27 lawmakers to be declared vacant, citing their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Despite the governor presenting the 2024 and 2025 budgets to the four-member Assembly, the Supreme Court later ruled that he must re-present the 2025 budget to the full House. The lawmakers had given him a 48-hour ultimatum to comply, which expired last week.

In his invitation, Fubara stated that the meeting aligned with his March 5 letter acknowledging receipt of the Supreme Court judgment.

The letter outlined four key agenda items:

Provision of a suitable space for Assembly sittings

Payment of all outstanding allowances and remuneration to Assembly members

Presentation of the budget and other related matters

Any other issue necessary to move the state forward

Lawmakers Uncertain About Attendance

Sources close to the lawmakers indicated to The Nation that they may not attend the meeting until the governor complies with the Supreme Court judgment by re-presenting the 2025 budget.

A source within the Assembly expressed frustration over Fubara’s disregard for their previous directive to act within 48 hours.

“The only item on the agenda of the Rivers State House of Assembly tomorrow (today) is to receive the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, Justice Adolphus Enebeli,” the source said.

Lawmaker Lolo Isaiah Opuende, in an online video, dismissed the possibility of reconciliation, stating that both sides would operate independently moving forward.

“How can you write a letter for the House of Assembly and put it on social media and expect us to come? The governor should write us the proper way,” he remarked.

Another lawmaker, speaking anonymously, criticized the governor’s approach, arguing that official communication should come directly from the governor rather than the Secretary to the Government.

He also questioned the legitimacy of discussing allowances while the state’s financial spending remains under scrutiny.

The lawmaker said: “You are inviting lawmakers to discuss their allowances when there is no approved budget and the money you are spending is illegal. Do you need to discuss their salaries first before paying them?”

According to him, the Assembly already has a scheduled sitting today, focused on addressing the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission’s appearance before the House.

Despite the growing political tension, Ambassador Kennedy Tonjo-West, National President of the Movement for the Survival of Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in Niger Delta (MOSIEND), praised Fubara for reaching out to lawmakers.

“This meeting presents a unique opportunity for the Assembly members and the governor to put aside their differences and work towards the progress and development of Rivers State,” he stated.

Tonjo-West urged all parties to seize the opportunity to reconcile their differences, emphasizing that the state’s peace depends on their collective efforts.

Meanwhile, the Assembly extended its ultimatum to Justice Adolphus Enebeli by 72 hours after he failed to honor their previous invitation, warning that they may issue a warrant for his arrest if he refuses to appear.

Additionally, the lawmakers gave Governor Fubara another 48-hour deadline to dismiss commissioners who were not screened and confirmed by the Assembly and submit fresh nominees.

According to the Assembly, 19 members of the State Executive Council currently serve without proper legislative confirmation, rendering their appointments illegal.

In response, the affected commissioners have taken legal action, filing a suit at the state High Court in Port Harcourt to challenge the Assembly’s resolution.