UK PM Congratulates Canada’s Incoming Prime Minister, Mark Carney

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended his congratulations to former Bank of England governor Mark Carney on Monday, following his selection by Canada’s ruling party as the country’s next leader.

“Congratulations to @MarkJCarney on his appointment as Canada’s new prime minister. I look forward to working closely with him on shared international priorities, including in the G7, and to further deepening the UK-Canada relationship together,” Starmer stated in a post on 𝕏.

Naija News previously reported that Mark Carney emerged as the new leader of Canada’s ruling Liberal Party, positioning him to succeed Justin Trudeau as the nation’s next prime minister. The official results, released on Sunday, confirmed his victory.

Carney, 59, secured a decisive victory with 86% of the vote, defeating former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in a contest that saw participation from nearly 152,000 party members.

His leadership comes at a challenging time for Canada, which is engaged in a trade dispute with the United States under President Donald Trump and is preparing for a general election.

Carney Criticizes Trump’s Economic Policies

Following his victory, Carney delivered a strong message to party members, taking a direct swipe at Trump and accusing him of damaging Canada’s economic stability.

“There’s someone who’s trying to weaken our economy,” he said, drawing boos from the audience. “He’s attacking Canadian workers, families, and businesses. We can’t let him succeed.”

Carney stressed that his government would adopt bold measures to tackle the nation’s economic and political hurdles.

“This won’t be business as usual,” he asserted. “We will have to do things that we haven’t imagined before, at speeds we didn’t think possible.”