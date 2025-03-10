“Trying To Improve Our Economy” – Wike Links Italy Visit To Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has affirmed that his visit to Italy aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking on Monday upon his return to Abuja, Wike described the trip as highly productive, emphasizing the strengthening of bilateral ties with the Lombardy Regional Government.

Naija News recalls that Wike recently met with Attilio Fontana, who pledged his government’s support in strengthening vocational education in Abuja.

Addressing journalists at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the Minister outlined key agreements reached with Attilio Fontana, President of the Lombardy Regional Government.

These agreements include establishing a vocational training center in Abuja to equip youths with essential skills and fostering a partnership to modernize agriculture in the FCT.

Highlighting the significance of these initiatives, Wike stressed their potential to boost the FCT’s economy and create employment opportunities.

He said, “Our visit was very fruitful. We had a memorandum of understanding with Lombardy to establish a vocational centre in the FCT where our youths will be trained in skill acquisition, and also trying to establish some form of mechanized agriculture that will create employment for our people, and also trying to improve our economy. So, I think the visit is worthwhile, and I thank the government of Lombardy for that cooperation.”

The Minister further noted that the visit would help attract foreign investors to the FCT.

Wike stated, “You know that under the Renewed Hope Agenda, if you see the shuttles Mr. President has made, it’s to create relationships with other countries, and how we can cooperate to improve our country’s economy. So, I think with what we have done now, there is hope that investors will come into the country.”