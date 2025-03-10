Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 10th March, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 10th March, 2025

The federal government has approved contracts worth $100 million, equivalent to ₦151.9 billion, to supply buses and tricycles and establish charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in Nigeria.

A statement on Sunday by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the plan is to have 10,000 electric vehicles for Nigeria’s North-East.

Onanuga added that last week’s approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) cleared the last obstacle to implementing the plan.

Naija News reports that with the Council’s approval, there will be the supply of buses and tricycles as well as the establishment of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

The North East Development Commission will pay for the contracts as part of its plan to reduce carbon emissions and promote energy efficiency in the region.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has called for a meeting with the Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that the meeting was disclosed in a letter to the Assembly by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo.

The letter to the pro-Nyesom Wike Rivers Assembly is for a meeting on Monday, March 10, 2025, set for the presentation of the budget.

According to the letter, the meeting is set to discuss:

1. Provision of a befitting space for the Assembly’s sittings;

2. Payment of all outstanding remuneration or allowances of the Honourable members;

3. Presentation of Budget and sundry matters;

4. Any other matter(s), as may be necessary, to chart the way forward in the best interest of the State.

The family of the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has formally responded to claims made by former military ruler, General Ibrahim Babangida, in his recently released memoir, A Journey in Service.

Naija News reports that Babangida alleged that Abacha was responsible for annulling the June 12, 1993, presidential election, which was won by the late Chief Moshood Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, Mohammed Abacha, son of the former Head of State, criticized the memoir for what he described as a failure to present a truthful and objective account of historical events.

He argued that as Nigeria’s “military president” at the time, Babangida wielded absolute power and must take full responsibility for the decision to annul the election.

Mohammed Abacha further condemned efforts to revise history, insisting that his father should not be scapegoated for decisions made under Babangida’s leadership.

Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are set to engage in high-level discussions in the coming days to resolve the ongoing visa challenges faced by Nigerians.

Naija News reports that the decision was reached during a meeting between the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Alshamsi, and Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs,

Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, at the Tafawa Balewa House, Abuja. The development was confirmed in a press statement issued by Magnus Eze, Special Assistant on Communication and New Media, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Sunday.

Nigerians, particularly tourists and business travelers, have faced persistent visa difficulties, raising concerns at both diplomatic and governmental levels.

Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu highlighted the strong diplomatic and economic ties between Nigeria and the UAE but noted that trade relations remain largely one-sided.

She further pressed for clarity on any new visa policies affecting Nigerians, saying, “There have been numerous concerns about the visa situation.

Even top government officials have expressed worries. Is there a new visa policy for Nigerians? We need to know what to tell our citizens because Nigerians have made significant investments in property, tourism, and business in the UAE.”

Former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has criticized Senate President Godswill Akpabio for what he described as an attempt to politicize and trivialize the serious allegations raised against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Saraki, in a statement issued by his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, dismissed Akpabio’s claim that calls for a transparent investigation into the allegations were part of a ploy to remove him because he is from the Niger Delta.

Saraki accused Akpabio of attempting to divert attention from the key issues at stake by introducing ethnic and political sentiments.

He noted that the allegations raised by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan concern sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and abuse of office, which should not be swept under the carpet.

The former Senate President reiterated that the Senate’s credibility depends on transparency and accountability.

He further pointed out that constitutional provisions, Senate rules, and legislative precedents provide clear guidelines on handling such sensitive matters.

Dismissing any insinuation of political bias, Saraki stated that his stance would remain the same regardless of Akpabio’s party or geopolitical zone.

Former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu has revealed that he was foolishly loyal to former Governor Godwin Obaseki just to make the administration succeed.

Speaking in an interview with Sunday Sun, Shaibu, a former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), said all the actions he took while in office were based on principles rather than materialistic position.

The former House of Representatives member pointed out that even when his relationship with Obaseki was not so cordial, he continued to play a fool.

He stated that despite being denied benefits of his office, he still backed Obaseki’s re-election bid.

Major opposition parties have warned President Bola Tinubu not to be swayed by the recent vote of confidence he received from governors and top figures of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

In separate interviews with Sunday Punch, opposition parties argued that such endorsement was mere political theatrics and would not influence Nigerians, many of whom are still grappling with the effects of Tinubu’s economic reforms.

Naija News reports that the APC NEC passed a vote of confidence on Tinubu last Wednesday, with former national chairman, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, seconding the motion for Tinubu’s second-term endorsement.

Oshiomhole based his conviction on the President’s economic policies, which he claimed were beginning to yield results.

Comic Nollywood actor, Baba Tee, has issued a challenge to content creator Ijoba Lande, requesting proof of his alleged affair with Lande’s wife.

This statement from Baba Tee follows accusations made by Lande, who alleged that he and 20 other entertainers were involved with his wife prior to their separation in January 2025.

Ijoba Lande shared a provocative video on his Instagram account, asserting that his wife, Dara, left him after he uncovered her supposed infidelity.

Lande also criticized his manager, Mary Gold, who is also his wife’s close friend, for facilitating the introduction between her and actor Baba Tee, despite being aware of Lande’s marriage.

In response to these allegations, Mary Gold contended that Baba Tee had had an affair with Lande’s wife after she allegedly insulted him by questioning his virility.

In a video interview on his Instagram page, Baba Tee addressed Lande’s claims, urging him to present any evidence that would substantiate his accusations.

A popular Nigerian actor and content creator, Yemi Elesho, has claimed that he used to buy food and carbonated drinks for Grammy nominated artist, Ahmed Ololade, professionally known as Asake.

Sharing insights into his connection with the renowned musician during a recent conversation with streamer Jigan, Elesho disclosed that their relationship began during their time as undergraduates at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife.

He emphasized the enduring nature of their collaboration, reminiscing about how he would compensate Asake with a plate of rice and a bottle of Coca-Cola for his appearances in films and skits while they were on campus.

“I used to give Asake a ₦700 plate of rice and a bottle of Coca-Cola as performance fees for him to feature in movies during our undergraduate days at OAU.

“He is my day-one, my very good friend. I have pictures and videos of our time together at OAU. We used to play celebrity football matches together back in the day,” Elesho recalled.

Struggling Manchester United held the title-hungry Arsenal to a Sunday draw at the Old Trafford in a Premier League showdown.

Naija News reports that the Sunday clash reignited the age-old rivalry between the Red Devils and Gunners as Ruben Amorim’s side refused to sit back and soak up the pressure from the visitors at the Old Trafford.

Despite having the lion’s share of possession in the first half of the game, Arsenal were pegged back by a compact defensive setup by Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes opened the score sheet for Manchester United in the 47 minutes of the first half, while Declan Rice’s strike secured Arsenal an equalizer in the 74th minute.

Naija News reports that the Gunners now find themselves 15 points adrift of the dominant Liverpool, now with only one match remaining in hand, as their attention shifts towards fending off competitors for a spot in the upcoming Champions League season.

Bruno Fernandes delivered a remarkable free-kick that gave United the lead during first-half stoppage time.

However, the Red Devils were unable to secure what would have been only their sixth Premier League victory in 16 matches under Amorim, as Rice equalized 16 minutes before the final whistle.

This draw leaves United positioned in 14th place.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.