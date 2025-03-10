Tinubu Owns SDP, APC Chieftain Claims Amid El-Rufai’s Defection

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is the owner of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Naija News reports that Igbokwe’s assertion follows the defection of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, from the APC to the SDP, citing alleged internal crises and unhealthy control within the ruling party.

El-Rufai, in a statement on Monday, announced his decision to leave the APC, expressing dissatisfaction with how the party was being run.

“The inability of those who currently control and run the APC to acknowledge, much less address, the unhealthy situation of the party, has led to my decision to leave,” El-Rufai stated.

Igbokwe Warns 2027 Presidential Hopefuls

Reacting to the development, Igbokwe, in a series of posts on his official Facebook page, urged politicians considering running for president in 2027 under the SDP to recognize that Tinubu controls the party.

He wrote, “If indeed SDP is still alive and kicking in Nigeria, then know the truth and have inner peace: PBAT (President Bola Ahmed Tinubu) is the owner. Ignore him to your own peril.”

Igbokwe also referenced the 1993 presidential election, drawing parallels between Tinubu and the late Chief MKO Abiola, who contested under the SDP.

In another post, Igbokwe reemphasized his claims, stating, “President Tinubu was a Senator under SDP in 1993. Go and investigate and verify. He is the owner of SDP.”