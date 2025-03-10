Tension In Rivers As Fubara, Lawmakers ‘Meet’ Amid Creek Threats

Rising threats from militant groups in the creeks of Rivers State have intensified pressure on both Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Martin Amaewhule-led lawmakers loyal to FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to urgently resolve the lingering political crisis.

Naija News reports that the two factions are set to meet at the Government House in Port Harcourt at 10 am on Monday, March 10, 2025, following an official invitation from the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo.

The invitation comes after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Amaewhule-led faction, recognizing them as the legitimate Rivers State House of Assembly.

Militants Threaten Oil Facilities Over Stalled Governance

Findings by BusinessDay indicate that the escalating threats from the creeks, where armed groups have been marching with rifles and threatening to bomb oil installations, have forced both sides to seek a political resolution.

Some of these groups have vowed to shut down oil production if the political impasse persists, while counter-groups have threatened to retaliate, raising fears of violent clashes.

Already, the gas supply from 120 communities to the NLNG has dropped to 20%, while exports to foreign buyers have fallen to 40%, according to last week’s BusinessDay report.

Security agencies have been placed on high alert, as any outbreak of violence could have devastating economic and security implications for the state and the country at large.

Fubara Calls For Calm, Promises Compliance With Court Orders

Governor Fubara has continued to appeal for peace, assuring Rivers residents that he remains committed to upholding the law.

A government insider told BusinessDay that the meeting with the lawmakers aligns with Fubara’s pledge to comply with judicial rulings, as stated in his recent statewide broadcast.

The source added that while some court cases remain at the appellate level, the governor is careful not to be accused of defying any legal directive.

Sources revealed that the top agenda for the meeting will include the release of withheld allocations to the 27 lawmakers, provision of a proper venue for legislative sittings and the laying of the 2025 budget before the Assembly.

The source disclosed that no government funds would be accessed until the 2025 budget is re-passed by the 27 lawmakers.

“Until the budget is passed, nobody gets paid,” the source stated.

Lawmakers’ Demands: Political Trade-offs In Play

Insiders say the lawmakers are pushing for key concessions, including dismissal of some commissioners, influence over the selection of new local government chairmen, and control over the conduct of the next local government elections