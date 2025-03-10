Rivers Crisis: Okocha, Beke-Led APC Factions Hail Fubara’s Invitation To Lawmakers

The Tony Okocha-led All Progressives Congress (APC) faction, loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the Emeka Beke-led faction, aligned with former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, have welcomed Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s invitation to the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The Okocha-led faction described the governor’s peace overture as a welcome development, expressing hope that it would bring a final resolution to the prolonged power tussle in the state.

Speaking with Punch on Sunday, APC Publicity Secretary, Chibuike Ikenga, emphasized the need for confidence-building measures between the executive and legislative arms.

“Our position as a party is that whatever will bring lasting peace to Rivers State is what we support,” Ikenga stated.

He further explained that while the Supreme Court judgment had already settled the legality of the Assembly, both sides must work towards rebuilding their relationship.

Ikenga said, “The Supreme Court had already put a nail on it, but interpersonal relationships between the leaders of the two arms of government are encouraged. There are overtures expected from both sides, which have been in conflict for almost two years.”

He also noted that Fubara’s invitation to the lawmakers was a follow-up to previous correspondences between both parties, adding that the APC welcomed any peace process that would lead to a final resolution.

Beke-Led APC Faction: ‘It’s A Win-Win Situation’

Similarly, the Chief of Staff to the Beke-led APC faction, Chizi Entire, described the development as a win-win situation.

He commended Governor Fubara for honoring his commitment to implementing the Supreme Court judgment, adding that the move demonstrated his respect for the rule of law.

He said, “The letter written by the governor to the Assembly shows that he is a man who believes in the rule of law and who can also maintain his stand and do what he says. This is the first move to ensure orderliness in the state. The governor sees that the people matter and not him.”

Entire further stated that reconciling with the Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly was essential for moving the state forward.

He said, “The Supreme Court has recognised the Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly, and the governor does not have any option but to obey the judgment of the Supreme Court.”

He reiterated that the development was not about winners or losers, but about ensuring that governance in Rivers State runs smoothly.

“It is a win-win. Nobody is a loser, and nobody is a winner,” he added.