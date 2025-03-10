PDP National Secretary Crisis Deepens As Anyanwu, Udeh-Okoye Clash

The crisis over the position of National Secretary in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has intensified as Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Udeh-Okoye renewed their fight for legitimacy.

Naija News understands that the latest controversy erupted after Udeh-Okoye issued a notice announcing the postponement of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting from March 15 to May 15, 2025.

Anyanwu: ‘Udeh-Okoye Has No Authority To Sign PDP Documents’

In response, Anyanwu countered the notice in a letter addressed to NEC members, PDP Governors, and other stakeholders, insisting that Udeh-Okoye is neither the National Secretary nor a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) and, therefore, had no authority to issue such statements.

“Udeh-Okoye is not the National Secretary of our dear party and was never in any NWC meeting where he was mandated to issue such notice,” Anyanwu stated.

The disputed announcement, which bore Udeh-Okoye’s name and designation as PDP National Secretary, was circulated to reporters through the party’s official Publicity Directorate.

Reacting to this, Anyanwu issued a memo, dismissing Udeh-Okoye’s authority and urging party leaders and the public to disregard the statement.

Anyanwu Accuses Udeh-Okoye Of Violating Court Order

Anyanwu further accused Udeh-Okoye of defying a court order that barred him from parading himself as PDP National Secretary pending the determination of an appeal before the Supreme Court.

He said, “Udeh-Okoye should be aware that he is under a restraining order of a court of competent jurisdiction to stop parading himself as the National Secretary of PDP pending the determination of the appeal lying before the apex court.”

According to Anyanwu, Udeh-Okoye’s actions amount to contempt of court and are a direct violation of the rule of law.

He further stated, “The issuance of an official letter of the PDP in the title of the National Secretary amounts to total disobedience to the rule of law and an act contemptuous of the order of the judiciary.”

Escalating his attack, Anyanwu described Udeh-Okoye as a political saboteur, warning him to desist from actions that could destabilize the party.

Anyanwu stated, “It is obvious from the conduct of Udeh-Okoye that he is an agent set to destroy the party. He is, therefore, warned to refrain from further acts that tend to undermine the peace and stability of the party and again impugn the integrity of the judiciary.”

He further declared that any statements or directives issued by Udeh-Okoye carry no legal weight.

Anyanwu concluded, “Nothing coming from the said Udeh-Okoye is recognised by law. He is only putting the party to public ridicule.”