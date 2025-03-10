“Our Adversaries Failed In Their Bid To Plunge Osun Into A Killing Field” – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reaffirmed his administration’s resilience in the face of political turmoil, declaring that recent attempts to destabilize the state have been thwarted.

Speaking at a State Executive Council meeting in Osogbo, Adeleke recounted the challenges his government faced, including what he described as a “vicious, anti-democratic campaign” aimed at undermining his leadership.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, Governor Adeleke assured cabinet members that his commitment to good governance remains unwavering, emphasizing that his administration will continue to focus on delivering democratic dividends and completing critical projects for the people of Osun.

“Last month was a very busy and turbulent one,” he said. “We were confronted with a misuse of federal power from the security services to judicial interpretation.”

The governor described the situation as “a vicious, anti-democratic campaign” against his administration, stating that Osun was “under siege in a manner nobody ever envisaged.”

He, however, praised the resilience of his government and the people, adding, “But we survived the evil and offensive onslaught. We overcame forces of darkness that sought to impose anarchy on us. Our adversaries failed in their bid to plunge Osun into a killing field. With divine wisdom and mass support of our people, we retain and even consolidate our hold on the state.”

Adeleke also noted the successful conduct of the local government elections and the swearing-in of elected officials, while assuring that legal efforts were ongoing to “eject illegal invaders of our local governments.”

He further mentioned his administration’s efforts to ensure accountability for officials of the previous government, particularly concerning procurement and financial mismanagement.

The governor commended his cabinet members for their dedication and urged them to remain vigilant.

“Let me remind us that the desperate opposition forces are still lurking in the dark. We must remain eternally vigilant,” he warned. “We must never succumb to the plot to distract us. We should continue to deliver on the five-point agenda of this administration. We must complete all ongoing projects and launch new ones to spread democratic dividends to all corners of our state.”

Governor Adeleke also revealed plans for unveiling the 2025 infrastructure project implementation plan and timelines, emphasizing the need for continuous development.

“By tomorrow, I will unveil our 2025 infra project implementation plan and timelines. From there, we are to commence statewide inspections and even commissioning of ongoing and completed infra projects,” he stated.

Assuring his administration’s unwavering resolve, he concluded, “We have the upper hand, and we must forge ahead without any weakness.”