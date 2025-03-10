Nigerians Are In The Wilderness Of Hardship, Insecurity – Kaigama

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has decried economic hardship Nigerians face every day.

Naija News reports that Archbishop Kaigama stated this while delivering a sermon at the opening mass of the 2025 first plenary of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) in Abuja on Sunday.

According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the conference’s theme was ‘Jubilee of Hope: A Light for a New Nigeria’.

Kaigama said Nigerians must commit to truth, justice and love if they expect to see a new nation. He advised citizens to do away with greed, division and selfishness and fear.

“If we desire a new Nigeria, we must commit to truth, justice, and love. We must choose unity over division, selflessness over greed, faith over fear,” he said.

He noted that citizens are in the wilderness of economic hardship, insecurity and corruption.

“As Nigerians, we still find ourselves in a wilderness of economic hardship, insecurity, corruption, and social division, with many burdened by despair.

“Yet, just as God led the Israelites out of slavery and brought them into a land of abundance, He can also lead Nigeria into a new era of justice, peace, and prosperity.

“However, Nigeria, like ancient Israel, must turn back to God, trusting in His providence and seeking renewal through faith, justice, and love,” he stated.

The Abuja Catholic Archbishop called on Christians to prioritize helping the needy, and profess their faith through their action.

“Enough of external religiosity, erecting monumental places of worship while ignoring the suffering of the people. True worship is in our actions, justice, honesty, and love,” he added.