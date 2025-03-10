National Secretary: Anxiety Mounts As Supreme Court Hears Anyanwu’s Appeal

Tension is rising within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Supreme Court prepares to hear an appeal filed by Senator Samuel Anyanwu challenging his removal as the party’s national secretary.

The apex court has scheduled the hearing for March 10, following Anyanwu’s request for an accelerated process.

The case has sparked intense interest, particularly among PDP members from the South East, who are keenly awaiting the verdict’s potential impact on the party’s leadership structure.

Amid the ongoing legal battle, the PDP has rescheduled its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting from March 13 to May 15.

Naija News reports that this development comes after the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, in a December 20, 2024, ruling, upheld the earlier judgment of an Enugu State High Court, which declared former PDP National Youth Leader, Sunday Ude-Okoye, as the rightful National Secretary.

Ude-Okoye was nominated to replace Anyanwu following his emergence as the party’s candidate in the 2023 Imo governorship election.

Deepening Crisis In PDP Leadership

The Appeal Court’s verdict has further divided the PDP, with Anyanwu maintaining that he remains the National Secretary, despite key party organs recognizing Ude-Okoye.

These organs include the PDP Governors’ Forum, the Board of Trustees (BoT) and the National Working Committee (NWC).

The leadership tussle has stalled activities at the PDP National Secretariat since January 2025, worsening the party’s crisis, particularly in the South East.

The infighting has already led to the suspension of BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, by the Abia State chapter of the PDP.

South East PDP Members Mobilize In Abuja

A PDP member from the South East told TheSun Newspaper that both Anyanwu and Ude-Okoye’s supporters have mobilized to Abuja, demonstrating their loyalty and preparing for the Supreme Court showdown.

“Party members, especially supporters of Anyanwu and Ude-Okoye, are apprehensive over the Supreme Court case. No one knows where the pendulum will swing. Whichever way it goes, there will be implications for the party and its leadership,” he said.

He further revealed that the uncertainty has affected the party’s structure in Anambra State, where many aspirants declined to purchase nomination forms due to the unresolved leadership dispute.

“Our members in Anambra State did not buy nomination forms because of the crisis over the national secretary position. Nobody wants to throw away their money,” he added.

PDP Spokesman Downplays Concerns

Despite the growing tension, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, dismissed claims of anxiety within the party, insisting that the Supreme Court hearing has not hindered PDP operations.

“I don’t know who your sources are. I speak for the party. If a matter is in court, it is subjudice, and I recognize that as a lawyer. It does not stop our party from working. We had an NWC meeting at the weekend, where we made far-reaching decisions,” he said.