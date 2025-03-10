Natasha’s Beauty Is A Problem – Ogunlewe

Former Senator of Lagos East Senatorial District, Adeseye Ogunlewe, has said the Senate does not treat women bad.

Naija News reports that Senator Ogunlewe recalled that female senators, during his time in the Senate, including former Cross River Senator, Florence Ita-Giwa, were treated on the basis that they were senators and not women.

In an interview with Arise News on Monday, Ogunlewe also explained that female senators do not look at themselves as females in the Senate.

“The female senators did not look at themselves as if they were inferior to men. If you even mention that Ita-Giwa is a woman, the response you are going to get will make you ashamed of yourself because they will stand up to you,” he said.

While condemning the allegation of sexual harassment, he noted that the Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s beauty could be attracting more male advances to her.

He stated that it was natural for men to appreciate beautiful women and that could bring unwanted attraction.

He continued, “So, but the beauty of distinguished Senator Natasha is a problem to her. You know men, when somebody who is pretty passes by you, your attitude will change. You can smile, you can wink, but you may not talk to her. But her beauty is a problem. There is no doubt about that.

“To men, when she is passing, there is no way a man will not look at that woman. You may not talk to her. It is a natural thing for a man to look at beautiful women. It is inbuilt.”