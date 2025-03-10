My Mind Was Poisoned Against Peter Obi By My Former Party Members – Bashir El-Rufai

The son of Nasir El-Rufai, Bashir El-Rufai, has submitted that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, is not a bad person.

According to him, members of his former party are the ones who poisoned his mind against Obi.

Naija News reports that the younger El-Rufai made the declaration on Monday following the decision of his father to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Bashir has been aiming digs at members of the APC after his father’s defection.

In one of his posts via X, El-Rufai said his views about Obi have changed.

He wrote, “Peter Obi is surprisingly not a bad person after all. My views on him have changed recently. My mind was poisoned by my former party members. Sai Obi !”

In another post, Bashir disclosed plans get more supporters and members for his father’s new political party.

He said there would be “an online platform for all prospective SDP members to register and join by the end of this week.”

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is the owner of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Naija News reports that Igbokwe’s assertion follows the defection of El-Rufai from the APC to the SDP, citing alleged internal crises and unhealthy control within the ruling party.

Reacting to the development, Igbokwe, in a series of posts on his official Facebook page, urged politicians considering running for president in 2027 under the SDP to recognize that Tinubu controls the party.