“Look Me In The Face, Tell Me What Is Wrong” — Tinubu Invites Youths To Dialogue

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on young Nigerians to actively engage in national development by voicing their concerns and contributing solutions to the country’s challenges.

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Youth Congress Planning Committee at the State House in Abuja, Tinubu urged the youth to take ownership of Nigeria’s future, assuring them that his administration remains committed to their empowerment.

He emphasized the importance of open dialogue, inviting young people to express their grievances directly.

“You are the hope of this country. Everything hangs on your future,” the President told committee members, explaining that policies like the removal of fuel subsidies were aimed at ensuring long-term economic stability.

Tinubu had first hinted at the youth conference during his Independence Day address on October 1, 2024, stressing the crucial role young people must play in shaping the nation’s progress.

At Monday’s event, he reiterated that message, urging the committee to develop strategies for increased youth engagement in governance and national development.

“Government of the day is all about you. You represent over 60% of our population, you’re the heartbeat of our nation. Take this opportunity very seriously,” he said.

Economic Recovery and Youth Engagement

Acknowledging the country’s economic struggles, Tinubu expressed confidence that Nigeria was on the path to recovery.

“When we started, it looked so foggy, dicey, and hopeless. We were fetching water from a dry well,” he recalled. “But today, the economy has turned the corner; prices are falling, confidence is improving, and investors are looking in.”

Encouraging young people to participate actively in governance, he invited open dialogue and constructive criticism.

“Look at me in the face, tell me whatever you think is wrong and the way you want things done. We’ll try to implement all of it as long as it is for the prosperity of this country,” Tinubu assured.

He also urged the committee to leverage technology and focus on improving agriculture, entrepreneurship, and national food security.

“Let’s employ technology every way possible, let’s look at our farming conditions, let’s hear what we can do to empower youths in their firm spirit,” he said.

Ending on a personal note, Tinubu praised the energy and potential of young Nigerians. “I like you. I can’t be youth again, maybe in the next life, I’m envious of all of you,” he quipped.

Committee’s Role and Membership

In his remarks, Minister of Youth Development Ayodele Olawande emphasized that the youth conference would serve as a platform to amplify young Nigerians’ voices in policymaking.

Olawande described Tinubu’s government as a listening administration, ready to incorporate youth-driven ideas into governance.

He noted that the planning committee includes representatives from the Federal Ministry of Finance, civil society organizations, non-governmental organizations, and the World Bank, among others.

“The government aims to create opportunities for the youth and is focused on addressing their concerns,” Olawande said, urging young Nigerians to participate actively in shaping developmental policies.

A key member of the committee, Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, commended President Tinubu for recognizing the importance of youth inclusion.

“I would use this opportunity to appreciate the recognition of youths by the President,” he stated.

Itodo explained that the 30-day National Youth Conference would consist of virtual consultations, regional meetings, and a final in-person session in Abuja. He also urged the government to ensure the conference remains non-partisan.

The committee is chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

Among its members are Senate Chairman on Niger Delta Development Commission Asuquo Ekpeyong, Linus Okorie, Dr. Garba Aliyu, Babatunde Adeleke, Francis Sani, Azeezat Yishawu, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, Hauwa Nana Ibrahim, Zara Goni, Oladele Nihi, Dare Ojepe, Uchechukwu George Egbe, and Samson Itodo, among others.

Representatives from the Federal Ministry of Finance, the World Bank, and various NGOs are also part of the committee.

Dignitaries present at the inauguration included Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris, Minister of Youth Development Ayodele Wisdom, and presidential spokespersons Sunday Dare, Bayo Onanuga, and Tunde Rahman.