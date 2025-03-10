Liverpool Coach Aims To Seal UCL Spot Against PSG, Salah Wins PFA EPL Fans Award

Liverpool manager, Arne Slot views Paris Saint-Germain’s upcoming match as the second of “three crucial finals” this week and emphasizes the need for significant improvement from his squad to secure a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Liverpool managed to leave the Parc des Princes with a narrow 1-0 advantage last week, despite being outperformed by the French champions. A standout performance from Liverpool’s goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, who made nine crucial saves, played a pivotal role in the outcome, leading him to declare it the “performance of his life.”

Historically, Liverpool has never faced elimination at Anfield after winning the first leg away in a European tie, but Slot remains cautious, given PSG’s strong showing.

Slot’s concerns were amplified by his team’s slow start against Southampton in Saturday’s 3-1 victory. The manager made three substitutions at halftime after Southampton surprisingly took the lead, but the introduction of Darwin Núñez and two penalties from Mohamed Salah turned the tide, extending Liverpool’s Premier League lead to 15 points.

Looking ahead to the League Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday, Slot is on track for a potential treble in his debut season as Liverpool manager. He remarked on the importance of progression from their previous performance: “The first of three finals. I hope we can perform better in the upcoming two finals compared to the first.”

He noted, “The only positive in the first half was that Southampton conserved their energy. I hope to see a higher intensity against PSG. To stand a chance of advancing, we need to elevate our performance significantly, by three to seven steps.”

Salah acknowledged the urgency in Slot’s halftime address, which was instrumental in Liverpool’s comeback against Southampton, saying, “The manager was really going for us. That’s something you need sometimes.”

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah and Manchester United’s women’s team star Elisabeth Terland have been named the Professional Footballers’ Association Fans’ Player of the Month winners for February in their respective leagues.

Salah, known as the “Egyptian King,” received the PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month award for his outstanding performances, which the club celebrated with a social media post, stating: “Love it, Mo! @MoSalah is the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month winner for February.”