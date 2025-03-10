Lawmaker Seeks Constitutional Amendment To Regulate NASS Suspension Process

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Mansur Manu Soro, has called for a constitutional amendment to regulate the process of suspending National Assembly members, arguing that it would check the excessive use of power by the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Speaking with journalists on Monday in Bauchi, Soro reacted to the recent suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing it as a move that undermines democratic representation.

Naija News reports that Soro emphasized that the office of a Senator or House of Representatives member is a creation of the 1999 Constitution and should not be arbitrarily suspended by the leadership of the National Assembly.

He stated, “The office of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, just like that of any other senator or House member, is a creation of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. The same applies to the office of the President, Governor, and Local Government Chairman.”

He noted that while the Constitution provides procedures for impeaching a President, Governor, and presiding officers of the National Assembly, it does not specify how an elected legislator can be suspended.

Soro said, “The only constitutional provision regarding the removal of lawmakers is through a recall process initiated by their constituents via the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

Push For Legislative Reform

Citing the recent suspension of Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi (Bauchi Central Senatorial District), Manu Soro lamented that such actions deny constituents their right to representation.

The lawmaker stated, “When my Senator, Abdul Ningi, was suspended, I felt terrible because my constituency was deprived of its voice in the Senate. That is why I have proposed a bill to amend the 1999 Constitution and provide a clear process for suspending lawmakers.”

He explained that his proposed bill, titled: “A Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to regulate the process of suspending a member of the National Assembly,” seeks to protect the constitutional rights of all 109 senatorial districts and 360 federal constituencies from unjust suspension, ensure due process in the suspension of lawmakers and curb excessive powers of the National Assembly leadership.

Additionally, Soro proposed a second bill titled: “A Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to provide for compulsory retirement of National and State Executive Members of political parties seeking elective government positions.”

The bill aims to ensure a level playing field in party primaries and promote internal democracy within political parties.

‘Over-Concentration Of Power In Senate President’s Office’

Soro argued that the Senate President holds too much power, making it easy to suspend lawmakers arbitrarily.

He said, “Over-concentration of powers in the office of the Senate President makes it easier to get any senator suspended at any given time.”

He also called for a review of the process of appointing the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Code of Conduct, stressing the need for justice and transparency.

“You don’t expect a chairman I appointed, whom I can sack at any time, to recommend sanctions against me,” he said.

The lawmaker emphasized that a strong legislature is key to effective democracy, adding that arbitrary suspensions weaken the institution and erode accountability.

He concluded, “Democracy can only thrive when the legislature is strong, and constituents’ rights to representation are protected.

“Only then can we achieve the true purposes of democracy in Nigeria.”