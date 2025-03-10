Lande’s Wife Told Baba Tee ‘I Dare You To Have S3x With Me’ – Mary Gold

Popular Nigerian socialite, Mary Gold, has alleged that Nollywood actor Baba Tee had an intimate encounter with content creator Ijoba Lande’s wife, Dara, after being dared during a game.

The shocking revelation comes amid the ongoing marital crisis between Ijoba Lande and his wife, which has taken center stage in the entertainment industry.

Naija News earlier reported that Ijoba Lande, in an interview shared on his Instagram and YouTube pages, accused his wife of having extramarital affairs with multiple entertainers, including Baba Tee.

Lande also claimed that Mary Gold, who was his manager and his wife’s best friend, facilitated these encounters by introducing Dara to Baba Tee and other men in the industry.

Mary Gold Responds To Allegations

In a live TikTok session, Mary Gold admitted to introducing Dara to Baba Tee but insisted that the encounter happened during a casual visit to the actor’s house.

She further claimed that during a game of Truth or Dare, Dara dared Baba Tee to take things to a romantic level, leading to the alleged affair.

She said, “In fairness to Baba Tee, I did not tell him that I was coming to his house with a friend (Dara). When we got there, both of them started playing Truth or Dare, and it was Dara who told Baba Tee, ‘I dare you to have sex with me.’ She kept telling him to make the game romantic.

“I won’t lie, it was Dara who seduced him. I was in the kitchen listening to music before I fell asleep, leaving the two of them in the living room. I accept that I made a mistake by taking her to Baba Tee’s house without Lande’s knowledge, but I never planned for them to have sex. Right now, Baba Tee has blocked me. People should stop blaming me.”