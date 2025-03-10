Lagos PDP Factions Reconcile, Vow To Oust APC In 2027

Amid internal wrangling, factions within the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have agreed to bury their differences and work collectively in the interest of the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that the reconciliation meeting was held at the residence of Alhaji Muritala Ashorobi, the first Chairman of the Lagos PDP and the Chairman of the Reconciliation Committee.

Prominent members of the party in attendance were former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Bode George; a former Minister of Cooperation and Integration, Abimbola Ogunkelu; former BoT member, Aduke Maina; the state Chairman, Philip Aivoji; Tunji Shelle (retd), Ramoni Owokoniran, Niran Adeniji, members of the Reconciliation Committee and State Exco.

PDP Declares Readiness To Challenge APC In 2027

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the party leadership reaffirmed its commitment to mobilizing support and wresting power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State.

The statement reads, “The meeting also resolved that status quo in the party remains. All members must unite. Party members across the 20 local government areas in the state must mobilise Lagosians to wrest power from the APC in 2027.”

The PDP also issued a strong warning to members allegedly working for the APC in secret, urging them to either desist or leave the party immediately.

According to PDP, “The meeting also warned some members working for APC underground to stop or leave PDP immediately.”

In a direct statement about party discipline, the leaders cautioned against anti-party activities, stating that such actions would no longer be tolerated.

The party added, “Anti-party activities will no longer be tolerated. APC has really disappointed Nigerians and must be voted out in 2027.”