Kanu’s Family Demands Punishment For Justices Tosho, Nyako

The family of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has called for punitive action against the Chief Judge of Federal High Court, Justice John Tosho and Justice Binta Nyako.

Naija News reported that through the Chief Justice, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Kanu’s case was transferred to another judge in line with Nyako’s recusal.

In a statement on Sunday, released by Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, the IPOB leader’s family regretted that it required the Chief Justice’s involvement for Justice Tosho and Justice Nyako to obey court order.

“Whilst we welcome the timely intervention of the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria in ensuring that the decade long sham trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is duly assigned to a competent judge untainted by bias or one that openly and unashamedly pander to tribal sentiments or exhibit the tendency to succumb to executive manipulation; we find it shocking that it required the involvement of the conscious public and that of the most senior judicial officer in Nigeria for Binta Nyako to obey her own order of recusal she made in her own court,” it read.

They argued that Tosho and Nyako’s alleged refusal to obey court orders deserve punitive action.

“In any sane country that takes adherence to the rule of law seriously, both John Tsoho, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and Binta Nyako, the presiding judge that made the recusal order ought to be sanctioned for bringing the judiciary into disrepute. Is it not bizarre that a judge blatantly refused to obey an order of court? A chief judge that sought to set aside a valid court order by way of a phantom memo (written note) and a presiding judge that blatantly refused to honour the order she enrolled in her own court have no business being on the bench,” it stated.

Kanu’s family added that the trial of their son would expose corruption in the judicial system

“This matter has only just begun and by the time this sham trial is finished, Nigerian judiciary and their injudicious selective justice will be exposed for the world to see. It is inconceivable that the damage the Nigerian judiciary is about to suffer will ever be eradicated from the minds of the populace,” it added.