Just In: Resign Or Be Impeached – Okocha Tells Fubara

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, has urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara to step down from office or risk being impeached.

Speaking at a press conference in Port Harcourt on Monday morning, Okocha criticised the governor’s invitation to the 27 lawmakers for a meeting, dismissing it as a deceptive move.

Describing the situation, Okocha accused Fubara of undermining President Bola Tinubu and disregarding the rule of law.

“The invitation to the lawmakers is a Greek Gift. The Supreme Court Judgement is final. There is nothing anybody can do about it. The only option available to the governor now is for him to resign or be impeached,” he stated.

More details to follow…