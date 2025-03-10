JUST IN: Obasa Changes Legal Counsel In Lagos Assembly Crisis Case

The leadership turmoil within the Lagos State House of Assembly took a significant turn on Monday as the reinstated Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, made a unilateral decision to change the legal representation of the Assembly in court.

This action incited anger among the 35 lawmakers who had previously voted for his impeachment.

At the Ikeja High Court, where the matter is being adjudicated, Justice Yetunde Pinheiro postponed the proceedings to March 17 due to new applications submitted by the involved parties.

The lawsuit initiated by Obasa contests his removal from office on January 13, 2025, which was based on allegations of fraud, authoritarianism, abuse of power, and gross misconduct.

Naija News reports that outside the courtroom on Monday, Obasa’s lead attorney, Afolabi Fasanu (SAN), spoke to the media, clarifying that the recent filings were a reaction to assertions made in court the previous Friday. A central issue in the case is whether Obasa was present in the country at the time of his impeachment.

“We have provided evidence,” Fasanu stated.

Meanwhile, the decision to replace the Assembly’s legal team without consulting the majority of lawmakers has further escalated tensions.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria Femi Falana (SAN), who is representing the 35 lawmakers, strongly criticized the move, calling it illegal.

“It is not in the law that a plaintiff can impose a lawyer on the defendants,” Falana argued.

“The 35 lawmakers have chosen our team to represent them, and we are carrying out their instructions.”

The court proceedings are part of an ongoing power struggle within the Lagos Assembly. Obasa was removed as Speaker in January, leading to the installation of then-Deputy Speaker Mojisola Meranda as his replacement. However, Meranda resigned on March 3, paving the way for Obasa’s controversial reinstatement.

With tensions rising, all eyes are now on the next court hearing on March 17, where the court is expected to address the legality of Obasa’s impeachment and the legitimacy of his reinstatement.