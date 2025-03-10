JUST IN: Court Adjourns Senator Natasha’s Suit Against Senate

Justice Obiora Egwatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has postponed the case brought by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents the Kogi Central Senatorial District, to March 25, 2025.

Naija News understands that Senator Natasha approached the Federal High Court to obtain an Order preventing the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges from investigating her.

The Court granted the order last week; however, on Thursday, the Senate decided to suspend the Senator for six months after reviewing the Committee’s report.

During the proceedings, attorneys representing the first, second, and third defendants informed the court that they had not received the necessary documents.

The attorney for Natasha, Michael Numa, SAN, clarified to the court that all parties had indeed been served and presented affidavits of service for the court’s review.

After examining the affidavits of service, Justice Egwatu confirmed that all defendants had been properly served with the relevant documents.

At this juncture, counsel for the third defendant, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, requested the court to postpone the hearing so that all documents could be coordinated.

Other attorneys supported this request, emphasizing that it would lead to a more efficient hearing on the next scheduled date.

In his decision, Justice Egwatu granted the adjournment to March 25, 2025, and mandated that all pertinent documents be served to the parties before the next date.

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Peter Nwaebonyi, who attended the court session, noted the significance of legal services.

He stated that parties needed to be properly served in order to review the case and respond appropriately and adequately.

He emphasized that it was unusual for the court to intervene in Senate matters, as the upper chamber was merely acting in accordance with the court’s request as a responsible and law-abiding institution.