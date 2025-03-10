Just In: Canada Elects New Prime Minister To Replace Trudeau

Mark Carney has won the leadership of Canada’s ruling Liberal Party and will succeed Justin Trudeau as the country’s next prime minister, according to official results announced on Sunday.

Carney, 59, secured a decisive victory with 86% of the vote, defeating former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in a contest that saw participation from nearly 152,000 party members. His leadership comes at a challenging time for Canada, which is engaged in a trade dispute with the United States under President Donald Trump and is preparing for a general election.

Carney Takes Aim at Trump

Addressing party members after his victory, Carney took a strong stance against Trump, accusing him of harming Canada’s economy.

“There’s someone who’s trying to weaken our economy,” he said, prompting boos from the crowd. “He’s attacking Canadian workers, families, and businesses. We can’t let him succeed.”

Carney emphasized that his administration would act decisively to address the economic and political challenges ahead.

“This won’t be business as usual,” he declared. “We will have to do things that we haven’t imagined before, at speeds we didn’t think possible.”

Trudeau’s Departure and Liberal Revival

Trudeau, who announced in January that he would step down after more than nine years in power, acknowledged the significance of the transition.

“Make no mistake, this is a nation-defining moment. Democracy is not a given. Freedom is not a given. Even Canada is not a given,” Trudeau said.

Carney, a newcomer to politics, argued that his experience as the only person to have led two G7 central banks—Canada and England—uniquely qualified him to handle trade negotiations with Trump.

With Trump threatening additional tariffs that could severely impact Canada’s economy, Carney vowed to maintain pressure on the U.S. government.

“My government will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect,” he said.

The Liberal Party, which was trailing by 20 or more points at the beginning of 2025, has seen a resurgence in support, with polls now showing a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre. This shift has been attributed in part to Trump’s trade policies and his controversial remarks about Canada.

Election Looms as Carney Prepares for Office

With a general election required by October 20, Liberal Party sources indicated that Carney may call for an early vote in the coming weeks.

Although he can serve as prime minister without a seat in the House of Commons, tradition suggests he will seek to secure one as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the political battle is heating up. The Liberals have attempted to draw comparisons between Poilievre and Trump in their messaging, while Poilievre has intensified his attacks on Carney following his victory.