I Will Not Greet Gov Sanwo-Olu – Macaroni

Foremost skit maker and comedian, Debo Adedayo, popularly called Mr Macaroni, has insisted that he would not exchange pleasantries with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Naija News reported that Macaroni was one of the victims of security agents’ brutality during the EndSARS protest.

The Nollywood actor had accused the Lagos State government, under Sanwo-Olu and the federal government of being complicit in the security agencies’ abuse of citizens’ rights.

Reacting to critics of his stance on his 𝕏 handle, on Monday, he wrote, “This is the last time I will address this matter. It is not worth my peace of mind.

“Since you people won’t stop attacking me because I didn’t greet Governor Sanwoolu, next time I see him, I still won’t greet him. And this time, even if he calls me I won’t answer. You people will cry today, tomorrow and forever!”

Macaroni decried that some Nigerians, amid suffering and economic hardship caused by the government, prefer singing praises to holding the government accountable.

“The people are suffering!!! The price of everything is up. Instead of you people to hold your leaders accountable, you are busy kissing their bumbum,” he stated.

Macaroni added that he would never compromise his stance on bad governance to please any politician.

“Some of you on here criticize politicians only because you want to be seen by them and called to scrape leftovers at the table.

“Some people called out their state governors everyday then went behind closed doors to collect envelope to become praise singers.

“It hurts them when they see that not everyone is for sale. They sold their birthright for kopiko and desperately want every other person to sell out just like them, so that they can have someone to share in their shame and misery.

“It’s a tough world and while most people will compromise there will always be a few good men and women. Stop attacking others for refusing to betray their conscience. The guilt is yours and yours alone to bear,” he added.