‘I Only Did D*ggy With Your Wife’ – Nollywood Actor Baba Tee Opens Up, Apologizes To Ijoba Lande

Yoruba Nollywood actor, Babatunde Tayo, popularly known as Baba Tee, has admitted to having a short sexual intercourse with skitmaker, Ganiyu Morufu Dara, the wife of his colleague, Ijoba Lande.

Naija News reports that Ijoba Lande shared a provocative video on his Instagram account, asserting that his wife, Dara, left him after he uncovered her supposed infidelity.

Lande also criticized his manager, Mary Gold, his wife’s close friend, for facilitating the introduction between her and actor Baba Tee, despite being aware of Lande’s marriage.

In response to these allegations, Mary Gold contended that Baba Tee had an affair with Lande’s wife after she allegedly insulted him by questioning his virility.

In an initial video interview on his Instagram page, Baba Tee addressed Lande’s claims and challenged him to present any evidence that would substantiate his accusations or face the law.

But in a new twist, Baba Tee, during a live interview with socialite, Esabod and other TikTokers on Sunday, March 9, 2025, admitted to having a quickie with Lande’s wife.

The movie star stated that the short sexual intercourse was never meant to happen but did because he was drunk while playing the ‘Truth or Dare’ game with Dara and Marygold.

He said, “When Marygold and Dara came to my house. She (Marygold) claimed that she wanted me to be an MC for an upcoming programme of hers despite not telling me that she was coming with anyone. She introduced Dara as a content creator and not as Lande’s wife. They began to ask if I had a Qatar connection before the ‘Truth or Dare’ game suggestion came up.

“So immediately we began the game, Marygold went completely naked and was daring me consistently to Dara while she kept taking alcohol as a choice of not wanting to do the tasks that I demanded from her. Rather than throwing more ‘Truth’ to me, they were hurling ‘Dare’ at me.

“Marygold now dared Dara to let me have a ‘quick’ sexual intercourse with her and she (Dara) obliged. I only did d*ggy, not proper s*x with Dara. I didn’t know she was Lande’s wife during truth or dare. So, the reason I said I never slept with Lande’s wife was because Marygold never introduced her as that to me, she called her a content creator. I will not deny that I had a short sexual intercourse with her, it is the first time I am saying it. It is now that I discovered that it was a set-up by both of them to malign my personality.”

After the confession, Esabod advised Baba Tee to apologise to Lande.

In a post via his Facebook page on Monday, March 10, 2025, Baba Tee apologised to Lande, saying, “I am deeply sorry from the bottom of my heart, brother, Lande. Deep how Dara became Lande’s wife without my knowledge…Hmmm. I fear women.”