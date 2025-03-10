I Am No Longer On Peter Obi’s Side – Former LP Chairman, Salako

A former chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Olukayode Salako, has stated that he does not plan on supporting the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi if he contests the presidency again in 2027.

Naija News reports that Salako had played a key role in LP’s performance in the 2023 presidential election in Lagos, where Obi secured 582,454 votes, defeating Bola Tinubu, who polled 572,606 votes.

However in April 2023, he announced his resignation from the party after he and five others were suspended indefinitely over allegations of anti-party activities during the general elections.

Speaking with The Whistler, Salako stated that he has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC), whilst also lamenting his treatment in the LP which eventually led to his departure.

He said, “I am no longer on the side of Peter Obi. I have gone back to my party, which is the All Progressives Congress, which I have been since 2014. The party was founded in Nigeria.

“When you are in a party, and there is not trust in that place, then there is no reason to continue to operate in that place.

“I have left the Labour Party. APC is where I am now. I am a Chieftain of the party, and I am going to be working for the next presidential campaign of my party.”