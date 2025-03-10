How Shehu Sani, Hunkuyi, Others Forced El-Rufai Out Of APC

Political analysts believe that former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) may have been triggered by the return of his long-time political adversaries to the ruling party.

El-Rufai has had a history of fierce political battles with figures such as Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, Shehu Sani, and others, who were once APC members but later defected to other parties after clashing with him.

Hunkuyi, after his fallout with El-Rufai, moved to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), while Shehu Sani defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). However, Daily Sun noted that recent developments suggest that their return to the APC played a role in El-Rufai’s decision to leave.

El-Rufai’s exit from the APC came less than 24 hours after Shehu Sani openly declared support for Governor Uba Sani’s reelection bid in 2027.

Reports indicate that the return of key Kaduna politicians such as Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, Senator Danjuma Laah, former Governor Ramalan Yero, and others to the APC further unsettled El-Rufai’s position in the party.

Shehu Sani has made it clear that his top political priority in 2027 is ensuring that Governor Uba Sani secures a second term.

Rather than remain in the APC and face the evolving political landscape, El-Rufai formally announced his resignation from the party in a Facebook post on Monday, signaling a shift in his political strategy.

Reacting to El-Rufai’s defection in a telephone conversation, Shehu Sani dismissed the move as inconsequential, arguing that El-Rufai no longer holds significant political influence.

“El-Rufai leaving APC for SDP wouldn’t make any difference for someone with no political relevance again. But one thing is sure—President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani will be voted again,” Shehu Sani stated.