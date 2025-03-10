‘Hardworking And Sagacious’ – Ex-Presidential Candidate Welcomes El-Rufai To SDP

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) was met with enthusiasm.

Naija News reports that the SDP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, described the move as a step toward rescuing Nigeria from poor governance and underdevelopment.

Taking to social media on Monday, Adebayo praised El-Rufai’s decision, calling it a “vital addition” to the SDP’s mission.

“On behalf of the teeming members of the @TheSDPNg and patriotic democrats who believe in Nigeria and her promise of inevitable greatness, I heartily welcome my dear brother @elrufai to our party,” Adebayo wrote.

He described El-Rufai as a “hardworking and sagacious leader”, emphasizing his potential contribution to the party’s fight against poverty and insecurity.

Adebayo also reiterated the SDP’s commitment to ethical governance and social justice, urging Nigerians to join the party’s movement for a national revival.

“There is no time to waste. Join us on the March Again! God bless Nigeria,” he stated.

El-Rufai’s Defection Sparks Political Reactions

El-Rufai, who previously served as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Governor of Kaduna State, brings significant political experience to the SDP.

His departure from the APC, according to political analysts, serves as a strong critique of the ruling party’s handling of national affairs.

His move has sparked speculation about potential defections from both the APC and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as disillusionment grows within Nigeria’s political landscape.

Adebayo, in his statement, took a swipe at both parties, describing their years in government as “the locust years”. He emphasized that clean and ethical politics must form the foundation for Nigeria’s revival and Africa’s liberation.

With El-Rufai’s influence, the SDP’s “Hope Again” campaign could gain traction as the 2027 elections approach.

El-Rufai had previously downplayed rumors of his defection from the APC earlier this year, making his official announcement a major political development.

Ahead of his defection, he reportedly held meetings with notable figures on Sunday, though the purpose of these discussions remains undisclosed.