‘God Knew I Needed This Baby’ – BBNaija’s Nengi Speaks On Birth Of Baby Girl

Big Brother Naija Star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, has announced the birth of her baby girl.

Naija News reports that this development comes barely a month after the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, was accused of impregnating the reality TV star.

In a post via her Instagram page on Sunday, March 9, 2025, Nengi shared photos of her baby, saying she is her greatest blessing and heart in human form.

While expressing love for the baby, Nengi stated that God knew that she needed the baby.

She wrote, “The purest form of love. I received the most precious gift on 21-02. My greatest blessing, my heart in human form, my purpose. God knew I needed you, my baby.. I love you more than words could ever explain, It’s us forever.”

Meanwhile, Douye Diri recently denied allegations suggesting he is responsible for the pregnancy of Nengi.

Naija News reports that Diri attributed the viral claims to political opponents attempting to tarnish his reputation.

The rumor gained traction after a popular blogging platform alleged that Governor Diri was involved in the ex-BBN star’s pregnancy. However, Nengi has publicly debunked the speculation on her social media accounts.

Reacting to the reports, Governor Diri expressed shock and disappointment, questioning why such falsehoods were being spread, particularly when his administration marked its 5th anniversary.

His Director of New Media, Dr. Kola Oredipe, addressed the claims in a post on social media, dismissing them as baseless fabrications.