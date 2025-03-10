Give Us A Free Hand And See Who Will Run Away From Kaduna – Zailani Begs Gov Sani For Permission To Fight His Critics

Former Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani, has said that the people of the state have been positively impacted by Governor Uba Sani’s policies.

He said those criticizing the governor were not popular in the state, as they depend politically on people like him.

The former lawmaker made the statement when Governor Sani and some senior government officials paid a condolence visit to his family house in Rigachikun.

According to him, Kaduna and Igabi LGA belong to Governor Sani, as well as President Bola Tinubu, come 2027.

He said, “Those fighting you are not fighting you, Your Excellency, they are fighting us. Just give us a free hand, and let’s see who will run away from Kaduna between us.

“We are not afraid because each LGA has its leader. Igabi Local Government is a no-go area for anybody. It is for APC, President Tinubu, and Governor Uba Sani alone.”

Zailani also stated that Sani has contained most of the security challenges that plagued the state during the last administration.

“Our people are now moving freely and going to their farms. So, it is imperative to thank President Bola Tinubu, the governor, and the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu,” he noted.

Speaking further, he stated that the people of Igabi Local Government pray for the success of Governor Uba Sani’s administration, saying it has “done what no other administration has done for the area.”