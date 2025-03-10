FG Launches Investigation Into Unity Schools Feeding

The Federal Government has commenced an investigation on the Federal Unity schools feeding programmes.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, said quality feeding in unity schools was paramount.

In a statement on Monday, by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Boriowo Folasade; Alausa stated that the investigation followed a visit made to some Unity schools.

He decried that most of the school principals feed the students poor quality meals despite provision of feeding requirements by the government.

“During the visit by Ministry officials, it was discovered that two Colleges provided meals that did not meet the required standards for students. In response, the Principals of the affected schools have been recalled to the Ministry’s headquarters to allow for investigation.

“To ensure strict compliance with standard feeding and students welfare, the Ministry has deployed senior officers to monitor the operations of the affected Colleges while the investigation is going on. Additionally, the Ministry has initiated a nationwide assessment of all Federal Unity Colleges to evaluate the quality of food and pastoral care provided to students,” it read.

Aluasa said the Ministry remains steadfast in its duty to uphold high standards in its Colleges, ensuring that students receive the proper nourishment and care necessary for their academic and personal development.