Ex-Lawmaker, Former NDDC MD Disagree As Fubara Invites Rivers Lawmakers

Former Rivers State House of Assembly member Samuel Ogeh and former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ibim Semenitari, have expressed differing views on Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s invitation to Rivers lawmakers led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule.

Fubara extended the invitation following a Supreme Court ruling that upheld Amaewhule and other lawmakers as legitimate members of the Rivers State House of Assembly. The governor was also expected to present the 2025 budget to them.

Ogeh criticized the invitation, arguing that it was disrespectful because the governor did not personally sign the letter.

“If there is good intention, there is nothing wrong, but people must learn how to accept their mistakes. I am not speaking for the Speaker, but what I am saying is from my point of view, that letter is not intended to achieve any good result because it smacks of disrespect to the House,” Ogeh stated on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

In contrast, Semenitari welcomed the invitation, viewing it as an opportunity to achieve lasting peace in the crisis-ridden state.

“I would like to believe that (it will bring lasting peace) because ultimately this is about Rivers’ interest, and all of the gladiators are Rivers men and women. I would want to hate that there would be one Rivers citizen who won’t want peace at last. So, I would like to hope that it will be peace at last,” she remarked.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tammy Danagogo, signed the letter inviting Amaewhule and other lawmakers to a meeting at the Governor’s Office in Government House, Port Harcourt, on Monday.

This comes after the lawmakers had given Fubara 48 hours to present the 2025 budget for their consideration, following the Supreme Court ruling that reinstated Amaewhule and his colleagues to the Assembly.