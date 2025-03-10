Ex-Governor Rufus George Calls For Peace Amid Rivers Political Crisis

Former Governor of Rivers State, Rufus George, has called for peace and restraint amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, following the Supreme Court’s verdict on the leadership tussle.

Speaking to journalists on Monday in Port Harcourt, George cautioned against inflammatory statements, threats, and ultimatums that could worsen the situation. He urged political actors to exercise caution and prioritize the well-being of the state.

“Although the Supreme Court has rendered its verdict, there is still room for humane and pragmatic decisions that can help mitigate the adverse effects of the ruling on the people,” he stated.

Ex-Governor Cites Historical Precedents

George referenced past political crises, particularly the 1962 Western Regional Crisis, warning that mishandling disputes could have far-reaching consequences beyond Rivers State.

He also expressed concern over the withholding of federal allocations, noting its visible impact on ordinary citizens. He stressed the need for dialogue and compromise, reminding political actors that even in war-torn regions, negotiation remains a vital tool for peacebuilding.

In a direct message to key political figures, George called on former governors and their deputies to unite and speak in the state’s best interest.

He also urged the 32 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to set aside personal differences and work towards stability and progress.

“As the oldest civilian governor of Rivers State, I remain optimistic about our future. Let us embrace compromise, unity, and peace as we chart a new course for our dear state,” he declared.

Legislative Ultimatum, Rising Tensions

George’s statement comes amid growing tensions following the Rivers State House of Assembly’s 72-hour ultimatum to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) Chairman and Commissioners to appear before it.

This followed an earlier ultimatum to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, demanding the presentation of the 2025 budget and the submission of commissioner nominees.