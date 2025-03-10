‘Dey Your Dey Make We Dey Our Dey’ – Pro-Wike Lawmaker Gives Condition To Fubara After Invitation

The Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly has dismissed Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s invitation to a meeting at the Government House, insisting that communication must be done formally and not through social media.

Naija News reports that the governor’s invitation, sent via the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tammy Danagogo, was scheduled for Monday at 10 am to discuss sitting arrangements for the Assembly, outstanding allowances, and the 2025 budget presentation.

However, the 27 lawmakers loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike may boycott the meeting unless their conditions are met.

‘We Are Not Kids,’ Lawmakers Fire Back At Fubara

According to Punch, a lawmaker representing Akuku-Toru Constituency 2, Isaiah Opuende, slammed the governor for extending an invitation via social media.

“It is time for us to determine our ‘dey.’ When the ‘dey your dey’ started, our principal said the time for our own ‘dey your dey’ will come. Now, our ‘dey your dey’ has come,” Opuende said, mocking the governor’s previous stance.

He further stated, “Dey your dey make we dey our dey. How can you wire a letter and post it on social media and expect us to honour it? You know we are not kids. The governor should properly write to the Assembly. That’s all. Thank you.”

Ex-LG Chairmen Mock Governor Over Invitation

Adding to the tension, former local government chairmen who served under Wike’s administration were seen in a viral video taunting Governor Fubara over the invitation.

One of them, former Chairman of Ikwerre LG, Samuel Nwanosike, led a group in a mocking chant, “Dey your dey, make I dey my dey, dey your dey, nobody worry Amaewhule.”

Assembly Demands Budget, Rejects Cabinet Appointments

Following the Supreme Court judgment affirming their legitimacy, the lawmakers reconvened and demanded that Governor Fubara present the 2025 budget and submit nominations for commissioners and other key appointments.

They also insisted that those currently serving in the cabinet have no legal backing.

Additionally, the Assembly summoned the Chairman and Commissioners of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to appear before them on Monday.

However, the Fubara-led administration ignored these demands, with the Commissioner for Information, Joseph Johnson, stating that the government was awaiting the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court judgment before taking any action.

Fubara Extends Olive Branch Amid Power Struggle

After the CTC was released on Thursday and published in national dailies on Friday, the SSG, Danagogo, issued a formal letter on Sunday to Speaker Amaewhule, inviting the lawmakers to a meeting with the governor.

The letter, titled “Meeting between the Governor of Rivers State and the Honourable Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly,” emphasized the need for dialogue following the court ruling.

The letter read: “I hereby write in furtherance of His Excellency’s promise stated in my letter dated 5 March 2025 to notify you that His Excellency has received the Supreme Court judgment and has, therefore, directed me to invite you and your colleagues – the Honourable Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, to a meeting.”