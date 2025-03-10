Breaking: Supreme Court Dismisses Anyanwu’s Bid To Halt Removal As PDP Secretary

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application filed by Samuel Anyanwu seeking to stay the execution of the Court of Appeal judgment that removed him as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a dramatic turn of events, the apex court on Monday struck out the request after Anyanwu’s legal team opted to withdraw it.

Naija News reports that Justice Musa Awani Aba-Aji, who presided over the case, dismissed the application following a request from Kingsley Njemanze (SAN), who represented Anyanwu.

The withdrawal effectively upholds the concurrent rulings of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal in Enugu, which had earlier removed Anyanwu from his position as PDP National Secretary.

Hearing On Main Appeal Continues

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court’s five-man panel, led by Justice Aba-Aji, is continuing with the substantive hearing on the case.

The Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, had in December 2024 affirmed the Federal High Court’s decision, which declared Chief Sunday Ude-Okoye as the rightful National Secretary of the PDP.

In its lead judgment, delivered by Justice Ridwan Abdullahi, the appellate court ruled that Anyanwu’s appeal lacked merit, emphasizing that he had violated the PDP constitution by simultaneously claiming the national secretary position while contesting as the party’s governorship candidate in the 2024 Imo State election.

Following his removal by the lower courts, Anyanwu had approached the Supreme Court in February, urging it to overturn the judgments and recognize him as the authentic National Secretary of the PDP.

He also filed motions for accelerated hearing and an abridgment of time, citing the crucial role of the office in the party’s leadership.