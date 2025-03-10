Breaking: Planned Reconciliation Meeting Between Fubara, Lawmakers Collapse As Amaewhule-led Assembly Refuse To Show Up

The much-anticipated peace meeting convened by Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, failed to hold on Monday, following the absence of the lawmakers invited for the discussions.

Governor Fubara, in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo, had invited Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Martins Amaewhule, and 26 other lawmakers for a reconciliation meeting at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Naija News reports that the letter dated March 7, 2025, stated that the meeting was scheduled after the governor received the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court judgment regarding the state’s political crisis.

Key issues on the agenda included presentation of the 2025 budget to the Assembly, payment of lawmakers’ allowances, allocation of an official venue for Assembly sittings and other pressing matters affecting governance.

However, the meeting, set for 10 am on Monday, could not proceed as planned, as none of the lawmakers honored the invitation.

Lawmakers Reject Invitation, Say Process Was ‘Improper’

It was earlier gathered that the lawmakers had rejected the invitation, arguing that it was not properly communicated and was only circulated via social media platforms.

A viral video on social media showed Hon. Lolo Isaiah Opuende, who represents Akuku-Toru Constituency II, dismissing the invitation.

He said, “It is time for us to have our day. When ‘dey your dey’ started, our principal said the time for your day would come, and now it has come.”

He further criticized the mode of invitation, stating, “How can you write a letter and post it on social media and expect us to come? No, we are not kids. The governor should write to the Assembly in a proper way; that is all.”

Some sources within the government, however, alleged that the administration itself was not ready for the meeting.

Questions were raised over the governor scheduling a peace meeting at 10 am while also planning a project commissioning around the same time.