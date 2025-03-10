Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 10th March 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 9th March, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1580 and sell at ₦1590 on Sunday 9th March, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1580 Selling Rate ₦1590

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1615 Lowest Rate ₦1505

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government’s ambitious plan to revamp Nigeria’s tax laws has gained momentum as the Senate and House of Representatives received over 200 memoranda from stakeholders during public hearings.

Naija News reports that the hearings, which attracted participation from government agencies, private sector representatives, civil society groups, and tax professionals, marked a crucial step in the country’s tax reform process.

A key focus of the discussions was how to balance economic growth, revenue generation, and business sustainability, while addressing concerns from individuals and corporate entities.

Stakeholders Offer Diverse Perspectives

The hearings showcased varied opinions on the proposed tax reform bills. While some stakeholders welcomed the move as a step toward modernizing the tax system, others warned of potential challenges.

The House of Representatives alone received 54 memoranda, indicating widespread interest in the tax reform debate.

Government officials and economists argued that the reforms would reduce the budget deficit, enhance tax compliance, and streamline collection processes. However, critics expressed concerns that proposed changes to Value Added Tax (VAT) and income tax brackets could negatively impact small businesses and middle-class citizens.