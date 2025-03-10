Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz Sidelined, Alonso Hopes To Stop Bayern In UCL

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, Florian Wirtz is set to be sidelined for several weeks due to a ligament injury sustained in his right ankle during Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Werder Bremen.

The 21-year-old Leverkusen midfielder, who was brought on at the start of the second half, had to leave the pitch in the 59th minute after a foul. Following the game, an MRI scan confirmed the injury’s severity.

“The results from the MRI scan confirmed our concerns after the match. Unfortunately, Florian will be unavailable for several weeks,” the club announced on Monday.

Leverkusen’s sporting managing director, Simon Rolfes, acknowledged the challenge posed by Wirtz’s absence but expressed confidence in the squad’s depth and resilience.

“Losing Florian is indeed a significant setback during this crucial phase of the season, but we have a strong squad that can rise to the occasion. We believe in Florian’s determination to recover quickly, and we will all support him in this process. We anticipate he will be back to full fitness for the end-of-season sprint,” Rolfes stated.

As Leverkusen embark on the upcoming weeks without one of their key creative forces, they are determined to maintain their pursuit of silverware.

Additionally, Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso remains optimistic about his team’s prospects ahead of the Champions League return leg against Bayern Munich, despite trailing 3-0 from the first leg and missing Wirtz due to injury.

Wirtz has been a vital creative player for Leverkusen this season, but his absence provides an opportunity for others to step up in the high-stakes match on Tuesday.

Alonso acknowledged the challenges posed by a difficult first-leg performance but emphasized the potential for an extraordinary comeback. “In tough situations, remarkable outcomes are possible. Tomorrow, we have a chance to create an epic game. We understand the challenge, but we must have faith,” he told reporters on Monday.

“The pressure is on Bayern; they assume they will advance. For us, the focus is on winning. Football is known for its unpredictability.”

Recalling his own experience, Alonso highlighted the 2005 Champions League final when he helped Liverpool overturn a 3-0 deficit against AC Milan to ultimately win.

“This match could play a pivotal role in our journey, leaving a lasting legacy for all involved,” the 43-year-old coach remarked. “We need to approach this with passion, heart, aggression, and intelligence—it’s an opportunity we may not encounter again in our careers.

“The belief in our team is strong, bolstered by our past accomplishments. We won the Bundesliga last season without dropping a single point, which shows our capability to achieve the extraordinary. It’s all or nothing; we must take our shot.”

Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah echoed this sentiment, asserting, “This could be our moment to make history.”