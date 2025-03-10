Atiku Meets El-Rufai, Bindow, Others [Photos]

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar played host to the immediate-past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

Naija News reports that Atiku made this known in a post on his social media page on Sunday night.

Alongside El-Rufai, Atiku hosted former Adamawa State Governor, Jibrilla Bindow and Musa Halilu.

Atiku wrote: “After tonight’s Itfar (breaking of fast), I received in audience, former Governor of Kaduna State, @elrufai, former Governor of Adamawa, Jibrilla Bindow and Musa Halilu, Dujima Adamawa. Our robust discussions were the dessert of the meal.

#RamadanKareem”

Naija News earlier reported that El-Rufai paid a visit to former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and renowned cleric Pastor Tunde Bakare in Lagos, stirring fresh political discussions.

The visit was disclosed by Muyiwa Adekeye, El-Rufai’s media adviser, in a tweet on Sunday.

“Malam Nasir @elrufai was in Lagos today to visit Ogbeni @raufaregbesola and Pastor Tunde Bakare,” Adekeye wrote.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai’s meeting with Aregbesola and Bakare comes just days after he visited former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna.

His recent engagements have fueled speculation about his political future and possible strategic alliances ahead of the 2027 elections