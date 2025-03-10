Associating With Sore Losers To Unseat Incumbent Is Inordinate Ambition Destined To Fail – Bwala Fires El-Rufai After Dumping APC

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has slammed the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, over his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that El-Rufai has officially resigned from the APC and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), citing irreconcilable differences with the ruling party’s leadership.

In a resignation letter submitted to his ward in Kaduna State on Monday, El-Rufai expressed disappointment with the APC’s trajectory in recent years.

El-Rufai, a founding member of the APC, played a key role in securing electoral victories for the party in 2015, 2019, and 2023. Reflecting on his tenure as Kaduna governor, he highlighted his administration’s focus on human development, education, healthcare, infrastructure, job creation, and investment.

Despite his contributions, he signaled his decision to part ways with the APC due to growing concerns about governance and internal party dynamics.

Announcing his move to the SDP, El-Rufai expressed gratitude to his mentors, colleagues, and supporters, reaffirming his commitment to advancing democratic principles.

In a post via X on Monday, Bwala stated that he has nothing against El-Rufai for dumping the ruling party because it was his constitutional right.

The presidential aide asserted that El-Rufai’s association with sore losers to unseat the incumbent is neither an ideology nor progressivism but an inordinate ambition destined to fail.

He wrote, “Senior, @elrufai. I read the news today that you resigned from APC to join SDP. Well I have nothing against you because you exercised your constitutional right.

“However, the MOTIVE is what we would interrogate in the coming days and remind Nigerians that you are not a phenomenal that emerges like a clap of thunder out of a blue sky.

“We would intellectually remind you that associating with sore losers to unseat the incumbent is not an IDEOLOGY, neither is it PROGRESSIVISM; It is simply an inordinate AMBITION, that is destined to fail.”