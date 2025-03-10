Arteta Insists EPL Title Race Not Over For Arsenal, Amorim Hails Heaven After Draw

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains optimistic about his team’s chances in the Premier League title race, despite a challenging 1-1 draw against Manchester United that leaves the Gunners 15 points behind Liverpool.

Declan Rice’s impressive strike in the 74th minute levelled the score after Bruno Fernandes had put United ahead just before half-time.

Arsenal and Manchester United had their opportunities in a tense game at Old Trafford, but neither could find a winner.

While Arsenal still have a game in hand over Liverpool, they face a significant challenge in their pursuit of a first league title since 2004.

When asked if he believed the title race was over, Arteta responded, “I don’t want to say that. Today, the frustration stems from not securing a win. We understand the urgency and recognize that winning every match is essential if we wish to maintain our chances.”

Arsenal’s next opportunity to close the gap will come against Chelsea at the Emirates on Sunday—a match that could provide a crucial turning point for the club.

On the other side, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has praised the emergence of a promising talent at the club. The young defender, Ayden Heaven, made a notable Premier League debut during the draw against Arsenal, showcasing significant potential.

Heaven, who joined United from Arsenal’s under-21 side for a reported £1.5 million in January, stepped into the first team after an earlier FA Cup outing. Coming on as a substitute for the injured Leny Yoro at halftime, Heaven displayed remarkable composure, effectively neutralizing any threats from the opposition and earning recognition from fans and analysts alike.

Post-match, Amorim expressed his excitement about Heaven’s performance, stating, “Ayden Heaven is calm and composed; he doesn’t seem to feel the pressure. I believe we’ve discovered a real talent.”

Regarding Yoro’s injury, Amorim provided insight, noting, “Leny has sustained a foot issue. We will assess his availability ahead of Thursday’s match.”

Overall, both Arsenal and Manchester United are navigating their respective challenges, with promising developments on the horizon for their squads.