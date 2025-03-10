Anambra 2027: PDP Yet To Sell A Single Nomination Form, Moves To Extend Deadline

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decided to extend the sale of its expression of interest (EOI) and nomination forms for the upcoming Anambra State gubernatorial primary, following concerns over the party’s participation in the November 8 election.

Initially scheduled between February 26 and March 5, the sale of forms had been set at N5 million for expression of interest and N35 million for nomination. However, sources disclosed to Daily Sun that due to the lack of interest from aspirants, the party is considering extending the deadline to March 12.

Reports suggest that no aspirants have purchased the nomination forms, largely due to the ongoing leadership dispute between Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye over the position of PDP National Secretary. The Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, had ruled in December that Ude-Okoye was the rightful nominee for the position, but Anyanwu has since appealed the decision at the Supreme Court.

PDP Confirms Extension, Disputes Claims of Poor Sales

Speaking to Daily Sun, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, confirmed that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) had resolved to extend the sale of forms. However, he refuted claims that no nomination forms had been sold.

“We want to give more room for people to participate. That is the essence of democracy,” Ologunagba stated. “It is not correct that people have not collected forms. If that is part of your story, then it will be fake news.”

He emphasized that extending the deadline was a routine practice and unrelated to the Supreme Court case over the national secretary position. The party is expected to release an official statement on the new deadline soon.

PDP Announces New Date for Zonal Congresses

Meanwhile, the PDP has rescheduled its zonal congresses in three geopolitical zones—South South, South West, and North Central—for April 12, 2025.

In a statement, Ologunagba confirmed that the congresses will take place in Port Harcourt (South South), Ibadan (South West), and Jos (North Central), where party officials and national ex-officio members will be elected in line with the party’s constitution and guidelines.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved that the earlier postponed party’s zonal congress in the South South Zone will now be held on Saturday, April 12, 2025. In the same vein, the NWC also approved the shifting of the South West and North Central zonal congresses from the earlier scheduled date of Saturday, March 22, 2025, to Saturday, April 12, 2025,” the statement read.

The PDP previously annulled a zonal congress in the South South, where Chief Dan Orbih was re-elected as national vice chairman. That congress, backed by stakeholders including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was deemed invalid by the NWC, which instead appointed a seven-man caretaker committee to oversee the zone’s affairs pending a new congress.