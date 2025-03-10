Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Suspension Disrespectful To Her Constituents – Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Atedo Peterside has condemned the suspension of embattled Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended from the senate for six months on March 6 after a heated dispute with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The conflict began on February 20 when she protested a reassignment of her seat, calling it an attempt to sideline her.

She accused Akpabio of discriminatory treatment, leading to a heated exchange.

The saga took a heavy turn when on February 28, Akpoti-Uduaghan went on Arise TV, accusing Akpabio of sexual harassment.

She claimed he made inappropriate advances toward her in 2023 and, after she refused, began blocking her motions and orchestrated the seat change as retaliation.

The senate committee on ethics, privileges, and public petitions, chaired by Neda Imasuen, eventually recommended her suspension for six months, citing “gross misconduct” and violations of senate standing orders related to the seating dispute, not the harassment claims

Speaking via a post on X on Sunday, Peterside asserted that the most disturbing aspect of the situation is that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension is disrespectful to her constituents in Kogi State.

“The most disturbing aspect of the Nigeria senate hullabaloo around @NatashaAkpoti is that the Senate Leadership must be aware that her suspension for 6 months is ultra vires and also disrespectful to her constituents in Kogi State, but they don’t care,” he wrote.