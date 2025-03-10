Akpabio Challenges Court Jurisdiction In Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Suit

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has challenged the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court in Abuja to hear the lawsuit filed by the suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akpabio, through his legal team led by Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), argued that the court lacks the power to interfere in the internal affairs of the Senate.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, Ogunwumiju noted that Akpoti-Uduaghan had yet to properly serve court processes, preventing him from filing an application to challenge the competence of the suit.

Aside from Akpabio (3rd defendant), other parties joined in the suit include the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Senate and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions

However, counsel for Akpoti-Uduaghan, Michael Numa (SAN), insisted that all parties were duly served. He drew the court’s attention to the affidavits of service already in its records.

Upon reviewing the documents, Justice Obiora Egwuatu confirmed that all the defendants had been served.

Court Grants Adjournment For Process Harmonization

Following this confirmation, Akpabio’s legal team requested a short adjournment to allow all parties to harmonize legal processes.

With the agreement of all lawyers, Justice Egwuatu adjourned the matter to March 25, directing all parties to file and exchange necessary legal documents before the next hearing.

Court Had Issued Interim Order Against Senate Committee

Naija News recalled that on March 4, the court issued an interim order restraining the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions from proceeding with disciplinary actions against Akpoti-Uduaghan.

However, despite the court’s interim injunction, the Senate Committee proceeded with its hearing and slammed Akpoti-Uduaghan with a six-month suspension.

Akpoti-Uduaghan Seeks Nullification of Senate’s Action

In her prayers before the court, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is seeking a declaration that any action taken by the Senate Committee during the pendency of her suit is ‘null, void, and of no effect.’

With both sides preparing for the March 25 hearing, all eyes are now on the court’s ruling on the Senate President’s jurisdictional objection.