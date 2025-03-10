2Baba’s Girlfriend, Natasha Reacts To Accusations Of Drug Addiction

Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawuru, has dismissed accusations of drug addiction levelled against her online.

Naija News reports that after Nigerian iconic singer, 2Baba, officially announced his romantic relationship with Natasha, reports made rounds online that the Senator is a drug addict.

In response, Natasha, during an interview with entertainment journalist, Stella Dimoko Korkus, said she is 29 and when people see her kind of energy, it is easy to think otherwise.

Natasha stated that she is unbothered by accusations against her online because she is not on any social media platform.

She said, “I entered the Assembly at the age of 28, I am 29 right now, so when people see people with that kind of energy, what do you want them to say? All this alleging and alleging, I dont care about them because I am who i am and a happy person…I dont even have an Instagram account so i dont get to see or read all these allegations…I am not personally on any social media so whatever you are telling me now that people are allegating will be the first time i will hear it…..

“Those were opened by my team and they run it and post things not me and i stopped them from telling me about the lies being posted about me online..I am focusing on my career and i am blazing on it and thats all i care about….”