‘2027 Polls Might Be A Charade’ – Atiku, PDP Kick As Tinubu’s Re-election Campaign Begins

Less than two years into President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tenure, some prominent members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have begun pushing for his re-election in 2027.

While neither the party nor the president has formally launched a campaign, top APC figures, including National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume, have voiced support for a second term.

Recently, during a meeting with APC support groups at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, Ganduje urged northern politicians considering a 2027 presidential bid to delay their ambitions until 2031, after Tinubu’s anticipated second term. Similarly, Akume, during a TVC interview, advised former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and other northern politicians against contesting in 2027.

In various states, including Kaduna, Kebbi, and Kwara, signs of an early campaign have emerged, with re-election billboards for the president appearing in multiple locations across Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This development has sparked criticism from opposition parties and political analysts, who argue that such activities violate the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution (as amended). Legal experts and commentators caution that premature campaigning undermines democratic principles, electoral laws, and political discipline.

Legal Framework for Campaigns

The Electoral Act 2022, in Section 94 (1), states: “For the purpose of this Act, the period of campaigning in public by every political party shall commence 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day.”

Additionally, Section 94 (2) outlines penalties for violations, including fines for unauthorized advertisements or endorsements during restricted periods.

Similarly, Section 95 (1) mandates that candidates and their parties must adhere to regulations set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Campaign Rally in Kebbi, Endorsements in Kaduna, Kwara

Last month, APC organized a campaign rally in Kebbi State to promote the re-election of President Tinubu and Governor Nasir Idris ahead of the 2027 elections.

Held at the township stadium in Birnin Kebbi, the event drew key figures such as Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Senator Atiku Bagudu, Governor Idris, House of Representatives member James Abiodun Faleke, Minister of State for Education Yusuf Tanko Sununu, and other APC leaders.

Tagged “We Stand with Tinubu and Kauran Gwandu,” the rally witnessed a massive turnout, with supporters displaying banners and posters advocating for Tinubu’s second term.

Following the Kebbi rally, APC leaders, including Deputy Senate President Barau I. Jibrin, National Secretary Senator Ajibola Basiru, and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Abubakar Kyari, attended an empowerment programme in Ilorin, Kwara State, where they similarly projected Tinubu for re-election.

In Kaduna, APC stakeholders recently passed a vote of confidence in President Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani for what they described as “exemplary leadership and pro-people policies.”

At the weekend, during a reception hosted by Ganduje and Senator Barau Jibrin, former supporters of Atiku Abubakar from across 19 northern states announced their defection to the APC, pledging to work for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Opposition React

Critics argue that the early campaign signals a shift in APC’s focus away from governance. Paul Ibe, spokesman for Atiku Abubakar, dismissed claims of defection, asserting that the individuals involved were not part of Atiku’s established support groups.

According to him: “We have groups we’ve been working with, and we are still working with those support groups. Anybody can claim anything for whatever it is they are doing it for, but we know clearly that the Tinubu administration has weaponized poverty, so all they are doing is that everybody survives through them, so probably it’s a furtherance of that goal.”

On the early campaigns, he told Daily Trust, “it is unfortunate and clearly shows that they don’t have anything to offer. One would have thought for now the focus would be on governance; on how they could redeem themselves and make amends for the mess that they have created.

“But that is typical of APC. They are more used to politics than governance, and it clearly shows that Nigeria will continue to suffer for their inhumane policies.”

A PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) member, Timothy Osadolor, warned that APC’s disregard for electoral laws could undermine the 2027 elections.

He cited campaign billboards already appearing in Abuja as evidence of the ruling party’s premature electioneering.

Osadolor, who is also the PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, said: “When those in power violate the law, it becomes a recipe for disaster. If you go around Abuja, especially from the airport, you will see billboards of the president and his wife already campaigning for 2027. Who even knows what will happen next year or next week?”

“If Nigerians do not demand constitutional order now, 2027 will be a charade. Being in government does not give a party the right to impunity. Previous presidents have respected electoral laws, but this administration bypasses the process, undermining Nigerians’ intelligence”, he said.

Historical Precedents

This is not the first time a ruling party has engaged in early campaigning. During President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term, APC supporters launched his 2019 re-election campaign in 2017, well ahead of the official electioneering period. A similar scenario played out during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s tenure, when the Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria (TAN) led zonal rallies urging him to seek re-election before the campaign season officially began.

Presidency Silent

Attempts to obtain a reaction from the Presidency were unsuccessful. Efforts to contact Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy Bayo Onanuga and Special Adviser on Policy Communications Daniel Bwala went unanswered.