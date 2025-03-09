You Can’t Stop Christians From Preaching In Markets – Nwosu Slams Soludo

Labour Party governorship aspirant for Anambra 2025 governorship election, John Nwosu, has condemned Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s attack on a Christian preaching in market.

Naija News reported that Governor Soludo, on Saturday, confronted a preacher, at Ochanja Market, in Onitsha, for preaching to marketers.

Soludo told the preacher that he was committing noise pollution and was liable to a fine of ₦500,000

“If you want to preach, go to a church. Those who want to listen will come to you; you cannot force people in the market to hear your message.

“This is a marketplace, not a church. You are violating the law. You cannot take over a public space and turn it into a church. Otherwise, you will be charged for using this space.

“You will pay ₦500,000 because we cannot allow this. We have banned loudspeakers in markets due to noise pollution, which affects people’s eardrums. You cannot force people to listen to your preaching. We are cracking down on fake pastors and prophets in Anambra,” he said.

In reaction, Labour Party chieftain, Nwosu, reminded the Governor that the state had more pressing issues that required attention.

He noted that the Christian preacher was within his constitutional rights that allowed for freedom of speech and religion. Nwosu told Governor Soludo that he cannot regulate religion.

“There is a trending video in which Gov. Charles Soludo is chastising a preacher for preaching in the marketplace. Government ought to have more pressing governance issues to tackle. Freedom of speech and freedom of religion allow anyone to profess or promote their beliefs so long as it is not injurious to society.

“This window dressing, presumably aimed at protecting the quality of life, is an overreach. Will Gov. Soludo also stop weekly prayers in the various markets? State cannot regulate religion, and that applies to individuals engaged in proselytising as it applies to the churches and mosques,” he said.