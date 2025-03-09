“Wow, EFCC Is A Christian” – EFCC Stirs Reaction From Nigerians After Post On Its Social Media Account

Nigerians have taken to the 𝕏 account of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to share mixed reactions following a post from the anti-graft agency warning against illegal wealth.

Naija News reports the EFCC had on Sunday, shared a bible verse to warn Nigerians against unjust wealth and the need to avoid associating with those involved in suspicious activities.

Quoting from the Christian’s holy book, the EFCC warned Nigerians not to become poor old fools.

“From the Sacred Altar of the Eagle: DO NOT BECOME POOR OLD FOOLS,” it wrote and shared a bible verse from Jeemiah 17:11, which reads: “Like a partridge that hatches eggs she has not laid, so are those who get their wealth by unjust means. At midlife, they will lose their riches; in the end, they will become poor old fools.”

The post, however, attracted mixed reactions from Nigerians, with some telling the agency to focus on corrupt politicians, while others cautioned against bringing religion into its activities and urged the EFCC to remain neutral in religious activities.

See some reactions.

@Eugene_okes: Show it to all the politicians looting our country and signing bad contracts.

@ola_priceless: Na mumu they believe una

@thatboy_dele: All this Bible verses just for you to still collect bribe

Make you na rest

@ponkky003: Check the political class we have a lot of poor old fools…both past and present

@AkinKafolabi: Good take by the EFCC from the holy Bible.

I hope another fools is not waiting to embezzle the proceed gotten from the old fools. Which is politicians and fraudster. Just like we have seeing in the agency recently.

@kole_mike: When did government organizations become a religious abode na.

@igbalodepacific: When do EFCC turn to pastor E.A Adeboye.

@jeffrey_amaks: Shut up you liars,even your officers have ill gotten money

Do you return the money you take from fraudstars?? the answer is No!!!

@lasdouga: Make banners out of this post and mount then at the entrance of the National Assembly, Senate and the HQ of all political parties including the APC and INEC.

@SirBerryC: This should be directed to those who make their self satisfaction bread from the treasurery of the public assets.

@BASH_007: Wow. EFCC is Christian.

@seyimat1920: Werey dey quote bible

@Nwabuisi10: You guys need to leave the holy books out of the fight for corruption. Start prosecuting all the corrupt politicians since our law said so . Our laws should be taken seriously.