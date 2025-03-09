Wike’s Aide Reacts As Fubara Invites Amaewhule-led Rivers State House Of Assembly For Meeting

The Senior Special Assistant to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, has urged the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to release all the money owed to the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Martins Amaewhule.

Olayinka, in a statement on Sunday, said Governor Fubara does not need to hold any meeting with the House of Assembly members over his failure to pay their salaries and allowances for several months.

Naija News recalls that Governor Fubara had, in a letter by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo, called for a meeting with the Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly.

The letter to the pro-Wike Rivers Assembly is for a meeting on Monday, March 10, 2025, to discuss certain issues, including the payment of their salaries and wages.

However, Wike’s aide, in his reaction to the planned meeting, said Fubara has no right to summon the lawmakers.

He argued that the Governor should just pay their entitlements as he has lost all the rights to negotiation.

“Fubara does not really need any meeting with the House of Assembly members to pay their salary and allowances that he refused to pay.

“He should just release the money to the appropriate body to pay the Assembly members.

“When you lose a war, you lose all rights of negotiation to your conqueror.

“You fought someone, deprived him of all his entitlements for over one year.

“The man defeated you in court and the court said you must pay all his entitlements that you seized.

“You are now asking the man to come and meet you in your bedroom.

“Issorite,” Olayinka wrote in a series of posts via his 𝕏 account.